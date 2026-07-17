Octavia Spencer Talks RIDE OR DIE, Walk of Fame Star on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

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A new clip from THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW features Octavia Spencer discussing her starring role in RIDE OR DIE, the Prime Video spy thriller in which she appears alongside Hannah Waddingham. Spencer spoke candidly about stepping into action-star territory and reflected on receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also addressed whether she is capable of keeping a secret in real life, a topic that tied directly into the premise of the series.

RIDE OR DIE centers on two best friends whose lives are thrown into chaos when one discovers the other leads a secret life as an international assassin. The series blends action and comedy, with Spencer and Waddingham at the center of the story. Waddingham and Spencer previously discussed the show on Good Morning America, describing the friendship between their characters as the emotional core of the series.

Spencer's appearance on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW also included a competitive segment in which she and Joel McHale went head-to-head in a round of Europe trivia, adding a lighter moment to the interview alongside the promotional conversation about the Prime Video series.

Spencer also appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark to detail the preparation she undertook for her role in RIDE OR DIE, walking through the physical and logistical demands the part placed on her before production began.

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