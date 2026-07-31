PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN Cinema Broadcast: CORTIS Trailer & Tickets Now Live

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CORTIS is set to make its cinema debut with the release of an official trailer for its first live concert broadcast, as tickets go on sale for the event. The broadcast, filmed at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, will bring the group's PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN tour to movie theaters around the world. The screening will include a 30-minute pre-show created exclusively for the theatrical release, ahead of the main concert footage featuring group members Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho. The event is presented by Trafalgar Releasing in partnership with HYBE.

Broadcasting live from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, the event marks the cinema debut of CORTIS just under one year since their August 18, 2025 debut single launch. Hailed by Rolling Stone as the 'coolest K-pop debut of the year' and by The Hollywood Reporter as proof that 'K-pop's future looks bright,' the group stands out as a self-producing 'young creator crew', with all members actively involved in the songwriting process, as well as choreography and visual direction.

The cinema broadcast arrives at the peak of their momentum, driven by their hit single 'REDRED' from their 2nd EP GREENGREEN, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, up 12 spots from their previous release, crossing 100 million Spotify streams in a record 57 days, and a completely sold-out tour leg across both Incheon and North America.

Alongside the first-ever live concert broadcast from the group, theater audiences will be treated to a 30-minute special exclusive pre-show created specifically for this theatrical release before the main performance begins.

WHO

Starring CORTIS members Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho.

The event is presented by Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, in partnership with global entertainment lifestyle platform, HYBE.

WHEN

2026 CORTIS TOUR IN LA: LIVE VIEWING is coming to movie theaters on August 13. Due to a West Coast US event start time, the event will come to cinemas on August 14 in many time zones and territories, including the US Mountain, Central, and Eastern time zones. For local screening dates, visit CortisLiveViewing.com.

WHERE

The event is coming to cinemas around the world. For a list of local cinemas and ticketing links, go to the event website.

MORE

In a unique extension of the global theatrical broadcast, the 2026 CORTIS TOUR IN LA: LIVE VIEWING comes to The Vermont Hollywood (1020 North Vermont Ave., L.A., CA 90029) for an unforgettable event on August 13. Fans can see the group's first-ever solo world tour take over massive screens with concert-grade sound in a true party environment, live from the show at the YouTube Theater. Attendees will experience the beat, the lights, and the energy as they celebrate the music up close and lose themselves in the moment with COER, feeling like they're part of the show. Standard and VIP Ticket Packages are available, with both tiers including a printed poster gift, and the VIP tier adding fast-track access, access to the Mezzanine, and a soft drink. For further information and tickets, visit CortisLiveViewing.com.

ABOUT CORTIS

CORTIS—consisting of Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho—have quickly solidified their position as a breakout global act under BIGHIT MUSIC since their debut in August 2025. The name CORTIS is an unconventional mix of six letters drawn from the phrase 'COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES,' reflecting their determination to think beyond the boundaries defined by the world. True to this ethos, the group has established itself as boundary-pushing originals who create on their own terms. Their 1st EP COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES marked the beginning of their rapid rise, further underscored by becoming the first K-pop act to headline the Opening Night of the NBA Crossover Concert Series during NBA All-Star 2026. The momentum continued with their 2nd EP GREENGREEN, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, up 12 spots from their previous release. This summer, CORTIS will perform at Lollapalooza as the only K-pop boy group on the lineup, before embarking on their first North American tour, 'PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN.'

ABOUT TRAFALGAR RELEASING

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing's operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide, led by an international team. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for Taylor Swift | THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time. Information about Trafalgar Releasing can be found at www.trafalgar-releasing.com.

ABOUT HYBE

HYBE Corp. (HYBE), rebranded from Big Hit Entertainment in March 2021, is a global entertainment lifestyle platform company committed to innovating the music industry through boundless expansion. Through a diversified structure that encompasses its Music, Platform and Technology-based future growth businesses, HYBE creates synergy across its core pillars to deliver enhanced fan experiences and drive cultural impact worldwide. Ever since, HYBE has been expanding its multi-label system including BIGHIT MUSIC, BELIFT LAB, SOURCE MUSIC, PLEDIS Entertainment, KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, ADOR, YX LABELS, while HYBE AMERICA also manages its affiliate labels including BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP and Quality Control. In addition to the music business, HYBE established an integrated structure with its tech-driven future growth initiatives that create concert, video content, game, original story and retail, as well as a platform business through Weverse, a global superfan platform. Composed of its global offices based in Korea, Japan, the US, Mexico, China, and India, the company works towards bringing innovative change throughout the global music industry.

The cinema event follows a sold-out tour run across Incheon and North America, and arrives alongside the group's chart performance with its single REDRED from the EP GREENGREEN. Additional details on tour dates were previously reported by BroadwayWorld, along with earlier coverage of the global cinema release plans.

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