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PRESS YOUR LUCK Returns for a New Season on ABC

The game show continues its current season with new episodes on Thursday nights.

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ABC posted a new clip promoting the current season of PRESS YOUR LUCK, the network's game show, which airs Thursdays at 9/8c. The video signals that the season is well underway, with new episodes continuing on the network's Thursday night lineup.

New episodes of PRESS YOUR LUCK air Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC and are available to stream on Hulu.

ABC has been active in promoting its current slate of programming across multiple series this season. Other recent coverage on BroadwayWorld has included a trailer for RJ DECKER, a new drama series starring Scott Speedman, set to premiere on the network.

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