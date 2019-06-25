POV on PBS to Premiere ON HER SHOULDERS

After surviving the 2014 genocide of the Yazidis in Northern Iraq and escaping sexual slavery at the hands of ISIS, 23-year-old Nadia Murad gave a testimony before the U.N. Security Council that was heard around the world.

Directed by Alexandria Bombach, On Her Shoulders has its national broadcast debut on the PBS documentary series POV and pov.org on Monday, July 22 at 9 p.m. (check local listings). The film is a co-production of RYOT Films and American Documentary | POV. POV is American television's longest-running independent documentary series now in its 32nd season. The film was an official selection at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and the 2018 SXSW Film Festival and was shortlisted for Best Documentary Feature for the 91st Academy Awards.

Nadia suddenly became the face of the Yazidis - a historically persecuted and voiceless religious minority. Despite longing for a normal life away from the spotlight, Nadia takes on the role of an activist in hopes of halting the ongoing genocide and bringing ISIS commanders to justice. Repeatedly telling her harrowing story to journalists, politicians, and diplomats, this once ordinary girl is suddenly thrust into the alien world of advocacy on a global stage.

With intimate access into Nadia's day-to-day existence and a behind-the-scenes look at the often absurd juxtapositions of international politics and aid, we follow Nadia during the peak of her advocacy campaign.

A moving study of the dizzying path Nadia's life takes - from the refugee camps of Greece to soul-bearing media interviews, emotionally draining speeches in front of the U.N. and an endless succession of one-on-one meetings with top government officials - the film exposes the disparity between the toll the work takes on Nadia and her resolve.

Away from the podium and chaos, there are glimpses of Nadia as she once was - a strong-willed girl who dreamed of opening a beauty salon in her village. As this resilient young woman navigates bureaucracy, politics and the cost of fame, the film deftly reveals the immense obstacles facing a vulnerable minority struggling to be heard. With a formal precision and elegance that matches Nadia's calm and steely demeanor, filmmaker Alexandria Bombach brings us inside an exhausting, destabilizing journey fraught with personal pain and profound ethical urgency.

"On Her Shoulders is a story in bravery, grace and will power," said Justine Nagan, executive producer/executive director of POV/American Documentary. "It raises difficult questions about the toll it takes to bear witness and the cost to educate and empower the masses around trauma. Because of her efforts, Murad-at the age of 25-won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, and Bombach's film is poignant testimony to Murad's journey."





