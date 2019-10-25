PLANET OF THE NERDS Comic Will Be Adapted Into a Film

According to The Hollywood Reporter, comic "Planet of the Nerds" has been optioned as a film via Paramount Players.

The comic tackles today's Pop culture dominance by all things geek through the eyes of the group that previously held top status...the jocks.

The story tells of high school jocks from the 1980s who are accidentally frozen by an experimental cryogenics device, and revived almost 40 years later. They awake in today's computer-driven, superhero movie-loving world, now ruled by nerds, and react the only way they know how: by declaring war on the status quo.

Paul Constant wrote the comic, which was illustrated by Alan Robinson, Randy Elliott and colorist Felipe Sobreiro.

Read the original story at The Hollywood Reporter.





