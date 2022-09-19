Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC Sets Season Four Premiere

Season 4 of Pinkalicious & Peterrific will premiere Monday, September 26.

Sep. 19, 2022  

Season 4 of Pinkalicious & Peterrific will premiere Monday, September 26. The new season will launch with four brand-new episodes on PBS KIDS, the PBS KIDS Video App, and PBS KIDS YouTube channel and on the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel.

The premiere episode, "The New Girl," introduces Iris Iverson, whose move to Pinkville causes Pinkalicious' friend Jasmine to learn that true friendships can last a lifetime and there's always room to make new friends.

Based on the book series of author Victoria Kann, the animated series Pinkalicious & Peterrific encourages children ages 3-5 to engage in self-expression and creative arts, covering areas such as music, dance, theater and visual arts. The season will also feature brand-new songs and adventures including learning to become a spy, silt walking, and learning what it's like to be in someone else's shoes by switching bodies for a day.

For those looking for more pinkatastic fun can check out the podcast, now in its second season, as well as the digital games that reinforce the arts curriculum are available on pbskids.org and on the PBS KIDS Games App, and educational resources based on the show can be found on PBS LearningMedia, a site that provides free educational resources.

