PEARL Sets Blu-ray, Digital and DVD Release Date

Mia Goth reprises her iconic villain in Pearl, arriving on Blu-ray™ (+ DVD + Digital) and DVD November 15 from A24 and Lionsgate.

Co-written by Ti West (X, The Innkeepers, The Sacrament, The House of the Devil) and Mia Goth in her feature film writing debut, Pearl will be available for the suggested retail price of $39.99 for Blu-ray (+ DVD + Digital) and $29.96 for DVD. Consumers can also buy an exclusive Blu-ray package at Walmart featuring new artwork.

Filmmaker Ti West returns with another chapter from the twisted world of X in this astonishing follow-up to the year's most acclaimed horror film. Trapped on her family's isolated farm, Pearl must tend to her ailing father under the bitter and overbearing watch of her devout mother.

Lusting for a glamorous life like she's seen in the movies, Pearl's ambitions, temptations, and repressions all collide in the stunning, Technicolor-inspired origin story of X's iconic villain.

The film stars Mia Goth (X, A Cure for Wellness, Suspiria), David Corenswet (We Own This City, Hollywood, TV's "The Politician"), Tandi Wright (Jack the Giant Slayer, TV's "The Returned," "Nothing Trivial"), Matthew Sunderland (Out of the Blue, The Nightingale, The Little Death), and Emma Jenkins-Purro (TV's "The Brokenwood Mysteries").

BLU-RAY / DVD SPECIAL FEATURES

"Time After Time" Featurette

"Coming Out of Her Shell: The Creation of Pearl" Featurette

Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer