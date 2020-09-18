PBS and PBS NEWSHOUR Announce TELL ME MORE WITH KELLY CORRIGAN

Premieres Mondays, October 5-19, 2020, 9:00-10:00 p.m.

"Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan," a new candid and heartfelt interview series hosted by the four-time New York Times bestselling author, premieres Mondays, October 5-19, 2020, 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS. The series features intimate, one-on-one conversations with acclaimed public interest lawyer Bryan Stevenson (October 5), late-night host, actor and writer James Corden (October 12), and actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Garner (October 19). Stevenson addresses how the truth can lead to racial reconciliation; Corden shares why he thinks America is in her "teenage years"; and Garner tells Corrigan how she inspires others to find their true passions.

A signature segment of the program is Corrigan's idea to ask her guests for a "Plus Two" - two individuals they personally or professionally know, admire and respect. Through these additional interviews, viewers will see each guest in a new light and discover how we can use our shared experiences to make a difference.

"What I most look forward to exploring in 'Tell Me More' is the deep, undeniable connection we share with one another, which is not always as apparent and palpable as it could be," said Kelly Corrigan. "With more empathy and less judgment, we're bound to be better versions of ourselves, individually and collectively."

"In this era of COVID-19, we all have been forced to think hard about what is most important in our lives," said James Blue, Executive-in-Charge of PBS NEWSHOUR's special programming. "Kelly Corrigan brings compassion to everything she does, and I can think of no one better to engage with her various guests on their foundational values. While social distancing is the order of the day, this program will illustrate our common need for connection."

In addition to broadcasting on PBS stations, the program will stream at pbs.org/newshour and pbs.org; and on the PBS Video App (available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Smart TVs).

"Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan" received support from PBS.

