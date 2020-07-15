PBS KIDS Announces Special & New Episodes of DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD

Today, PBS Kids announced a special and new episodes of DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD, beginning Monday, August 17. Preschoolers and their families from neighborhoods across the country can hop on Trolley and "ride along" with Daniel Tiger, his family, and friends for a brand-new season of exploring big feelings, learning, and having fun. The top-rated, Emmy-winning series from Fred Rogers Productions will premiere on PBS stations nationwide (check local listings), the PBS Kids 24/7 channel, and PBS Kids digital platforms.

The new season of the hit show kicks off with "DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD: Won't You Sing Along with Me?," a timely, music-filled special that helps address some of the challenges and disappointments "little tigers" and their families may be experiencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the special, when Daniel learns he can't gather with all of his neighbors at THE NEIGHBORHOOD Carnival this year, it leads to a lot of big feelings and questions, including what to do when he misses the people he loves, how to keep himself and others healthy, and how to find ways to enjoy the extra time at home with his family. Mom and Dad Tiger use new and fan-favorite songs from the series to help reassure him - as well as young viewers and their parents at home, who are encouraged to sing along! The special was created with major funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

"As COVID-19 continues to pose challenges to families across the country, PBS Kids is uniquely positioned to meet the needs of children, parents, and caregivers," said Lesli Rotenberg, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, Children's Media and Education, PBS. "Learning lies at the heart of our mission, and we've been proud to be able to step in and offer at-home learning solutions, content and resources, like this timely special from DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD, that reach kids where they are with age-appropriate lessons - especially in areas where families may have limited or no access to broadband internet."

In addition, five new episodes, including a 22-minute special, "Daniel's Substitute Teacher," will premiere throughout the week. A new digital game from DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD will be available later this summer on pbskids.org and the PBS Kids Games app. In "Dance Party," kids can dance along with Daniel and his friends, follow their dance moves, or simply listen to the music and dance in their own way. To further support families and educators as school time approaches, whether it be at-home learning or an adjusted back-to-school schedule, new DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD activities and resources will be available on PBS KIDS for Parents and PBS LearningMedia.



"Season 5 of DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD will showcase even more relatable storylines and fresh musical strategies to help keep preschoolers learning, growing, and navigating the world around them," said Paul Siefken, President and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions. "In addition to the upcoming special, the season will include episodes about sudden changes at school, separation from family members, staying safe, hospital stays, respecting one's personal space, disappointment, generosity, and grown-ups taking care of you."

Throughout 20 new Season 5 episodes, Daniel and his friends will learn gentle lessons about managing sibling rivalry, missing people when they're far away, being "big enough" to do things alone, coping with accidents, the importance of listening and following rules, and much more. New friends will also join THE NEIGHBORHOOD of Make-Believe.

Each episode of DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD showcases two distinct stories starring 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and his friends, who invite viewers to join them on their adventures as they explore the colorful Neighborhood of Make-Believe. Irresistible musical strategies reinforce the unique theme of every show, so preschoolers and parents can sing along and incorporate them into their daily lives. The executive producers of the popular animated series are Angela C. Santomero, Chief Creative Officer at 9 Story Media Group; Ellen Doherty, Chief Creative Officer of Fred Rogers Productions; and Vince Commisso, President & CEO, 9 Story Media Group.

The animated show has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including the 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series, the 2020 Parents' Choice Gold Award for Television, the 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval, and is nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming by the Television Critics Association in 2020. Apps, games, activities, and more from DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD can be found on pbskids.org/daniel.

