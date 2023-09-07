PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Tickets Now On Sale

No job is too big, no pup is too small! Tickets are now on sale for Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Get ready to head to Adventure Bay with Ryder, Marshall, Chase, Rocky, Zuma and Skye and visit Fandango to snag your tickets today. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie hits theaters September 29, 2023.

Advance tickets for Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie can be found on Fandango here.

Watch a clip from Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie only from Fandango here:

About Fandango

Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies and TV, serving more than 50 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie and TV information, movie ticketing to 31,000 U.S. screens, trailers and original video and home entertainment.

Its portfolio features leading online ticketers Fandango, MovieTickets.com and Flixster; world-renowned movie review site Rotten Tomatoes; and Rotten Tomatoes Network on YouTube, the #1 movie trailers and content channel. Fandango's movie discovery and ticketing innovations can also be found on mobile, social, AI and voice platforms.