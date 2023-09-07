PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Tickets Now On Sale

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie hits theaters September 29, 2023.
POPULAR
No job is too big, no pup is too small! Tickets are now on sale for Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. Get ready to head to Adventure Bay with Ryder, Marshall, Chase, Rocky, Zuma and Skye and visit Fandango to snag your tickets today. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie hits theaters September 29, 2023.
Advance tickets for Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie can be found on Fandango here.
Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies and TV, serving more than 50 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie and TV information, movie ticketing to 31,000 U.S. screens, trailers and original video and home entertainment.
Its portfolio features leading online ticketers Fandango, MovieTickets.com and Flixster; world-renowned movie review site Rotten Tomatoes; and Rotten Tomatoes Network on YouTube, the #1 movie trailers and content channel. Fandango's movie discovery and ticketing innovations can also be found on mobile, social, AI and voice platforms.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL