PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Tickets Now On Sale

Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie hits theaters September 29, 2023.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 2 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO Photo 3 Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein Biopic MAESTRO
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 4 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song

PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Tickets Now On Sale

No job is too big, no pup is too small! Tickets are now on sale for Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.  Get ready to head to Adventure Bay with Ryder, Marshall, Chase, Rocky, Zuma and Skye and visit Fandango to snag your tickets today. Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie hits theaters September 29, 2023.

Advance tickets for Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie can be found on Fandango here.

Watch a clip from Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie only from Fandango here:

About Fandango

Fandango is the ultimate digital network for all things movies and TV, serving more than 50 million unique visitors per month, according to comScore, with best-in-class movie and TV information, movie ticketing to 31,000 U.S. screens, trailers and original video and home entertainment.

Its portfolio features leading online ticketers Fandango, MovieTickets.com and Flixster; world-renowned movie review site Rotten Tomatoes; and Rotten Tomatoes Network on YouTube, the #1 movie trailers and content channel. Fandango's movie discovery and ticketing innovations can also be found on mobile, social, AI and voice platforms.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Video: SPY KIDS Are Back In Netflixs ARMAGEDDON Trailer Photo
Video: SPY KIDS Are Back In Netflix's ARMAGEDDON Trailer

When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful Game Developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world. The cast includes Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, Billy Magnussen, and more. Watch the video!

2
GOOSEBUMPS Series Coming to Disney+ & Hulu This October Photo
GOOSEBUMPS Series Coming to Disney+ & Hulu This October

“Goosebumps” stars Justin Long (“Barbarian”) and Rachael Harris (“Lucifer”), with newcomers Zack Morris (“EastEnders”), Isa Briones (“Star Trek: Picard”), Miles McKenna (“Guilty Party”), Ana Yi Puig (“Gossip Girl”) and Will Price (“The Equalizer”). Nicholas Stoller (“The Muppets”) and Rob Letterman (“Pokémon Detective Pikachu”) developed the series.

3
Video: Watch Tommy Lee Jones & Jamie Foxx in THE BURIAL Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Tommy Lee Jones & Jamie Foxx in THE BURIAL Trailer

Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business. Watch the new video trailer now!

4
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer Photo
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer

Each episode features never-before-seen commentary from some of the biggest names in fashion and culture, with contributors including Emily Bierman, Tim Blanks, Donna Karan, Calvin Klein, Michael Kors, Rocco Laspata, Suzy Menkes, Isaac Mizrahi, Michael Musto, François Nars, Donatella Versace and Vivienne Westwood. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus TracksOlivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks
Video: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy TurlingtonVideo: Apple TV+ Debuts THE SUPER MODELS Docu-Series Trailer With Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista & Christy Turlington
Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'Elijah Wolf Hits The Road with Julian Lage & Releases New Single 'Was It All Just A Dream'
California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'California's Sitting On Stacy Kicks Off Their Next Chapter With 'Baby Girl'

Videos

Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer Video
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser Video
Watch Natalie Portman & Julianne Moore in MAY DECEMBER Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
& JULIET