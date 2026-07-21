PAW PATROL: DINO MOVIE Tickets to Go on Sale on Fandango

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Tickets for PAW PATROL: DINO MOVIE are now available on Fandango ahead of the film's theatrical release on August 14, 2026. Fandango is offering a buy-three-get-one-free deal using THE CODE PAWPATROLB3G1, along with a promotion that bundles a ticket purchase with $10 off a PAW Patrol-themed Amazon Echo Pop. The ticketing platform is also running a limited-time FanClub Summer Movie Pass, priced at $49.99 and available through August 31, which includes four months of FanClub membership benefits, four free movie tickets, and a $20 Fandango at Home promotional code.

Tickets for PAW PATROL: DINO MOVIE are available on Fandango at fandango.com.

The FanClub Summer Movie Pass, available for purchase from May 1 through August 31 for $49.99, includes:

4 months of FanClub membership benefits like waived fees on every ticket purchase, a monthly $10 promo code, and more.

4 free Fandango movie tickets available to use on any movie and in any format.

A $20 Fandango at Home promotional code.

More information on the Summer Movie Pass is available at fandango.com/summerpass. Terms apply.

About Fandango

Fandango digital network provides unrivaled, instant access to all things movies and TV, enhancing fan enjoyment across the entire entertainment journey. The portfolio serves more than 50 million unique visitors per month and includes leading online movie ticketer, Fandango, which tickets for 31,000 U.S. movie screens; world-renowned entertainment review site, Rotten Tomatoes; and Fandango at Home, the on-demand streaming service offering the industry's best selection of 4K UHD titles and more than 250,000 new release and catalogue movies and next day TV shows.

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