Oxygen to Premiere Special 90-Minute Episode of ACCIDENT, SUICIDE OR MURDER

Oxygen Media, the destination for high-quality crime programming, wraps up the season of "Accident, Suicide or Murder" with a emotionally charged 90-minute special investigation into the death of 20-year-old Morgan Ingram on Saturday, May 18 from 6 - 7:30 pm ET/PT. The active investigation follows retired Cold Case Investigator Paul Holes, journalist Kelly Mclear and a team of seasoned crime experts as they re-examine the suspicious death of the Carbondale, Colorado resident.

Paul Holes said "I was drawn to the case of Morgan Ingram because the initial investigation left many stones unturned, from the stalking allegations to her initial death not being looked at as a homicide. Bringing a fresh set of eyes, we dug deep to find out what really happened to her."

After Morgan Ingram was found dead in her bedroom in 2011, law enforcement closed her case as a suicide by overdose. Over the years, the Ingram family has fought tirelessly to prove that daughter had been stalked in the months leading to her death, and that her stalker was ultimately responsible for her death. Now with access to never-before-seen evidence, Paul and his team of experts are determined to find out what really happened to this beloved 20-year-old.

Investigator Paul Holes spent two and a half decades looking for one of the most elusive serial killers in US history, the Golden State Killer. After retiring from his position as Cold Case Investigator/Chief of Forensics for the Contra Costa District Attorney's Office in California, he continued to work on case until he helped bring Joseph James DeAngelo, the alleged Golden State Killer, to justice. Working with a team of investigators, Holes' use of cutting edge DNA technology proved crucial to closing in on DeAngelo. Holes was launched into the national spotlight and became an overnight hero in the crime and justice community.

This special active investigation of "Accident, Suicide or Murder" is produced by Dorsey Pictures, a RED ARROW Studios company, with Chris Dorsey, Katie Hash, Ashley Crary and Haylee Vance serving as Executive Producers.





