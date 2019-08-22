Ovation and Journy Capture Premiere Dates for Two Seasons of CHASING THE SUN

Ovation, America's only arts network, has announced the dual premiere dates of both seasons of its latest docuseries Chasing the Sun. After the success of season one on JOURNY, Ovation's culture and travel-focused AVOD channel, the arts network will air back-to-back episodes of the first season starting on Thursday, October 3 at 7pm ET. Ovation, which partnered with Save Your Day Films and executive producer Stephen Friedman, will launch the second season on JOURNY starting on Wednesday, October 2. The coproduction marks Chasing the Sun as JOURNY's first original series.

Chasing the Sun follows adventure-seeker and filmmaker Stephen Friedman (host and creator of successful FOX Networks TV travel show The Blueprint) as he captures the story of the places he visits through the people of each destination. As the locals tell their story, Stephen uses each experience to rediscover why we are all born to explore.

Season one finds Stephen Friedman exploring the Americas and the Caribbean, with stops in New York City, Florida, Cuba, Ecuador, Peru, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Brazil. In the new season co-produced with JOURNY, Stephen will travel throughout Asia, including stops in Malaysia, Vietnam, Bali, South Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan and India.

Season One Episode Descriptions

Ep. 101 "New York City" to air on Ovation on Thursday, October 3 at 7pm ET

Starting off the journey, we find ourselves on the streets of New York with a mix of art, fashion and everyday life. The artists are the activists and the FASHION POLICE are the artists. This episode shows off a different side of the city.

Ep. 102 "North Jersey" to air on Ovation on Thursday, October 3 at 7:30pm ET

To continue our New York adventure, we meet up with Ryan who ends up showing off his new life in Jersey City. From his story we meet with a musician named Milo and his friends who happen to be in the food world.

Ep. 103 "New York City / JERSEY SHORE / Florida" to air on Ovation on Thursday, October 10 at 7pm ET

Last few days left in New York, we meet up with Bo the photographer, and we find ourselves heading to the coast to be inspired by Donny who has MS and explains how surfing changed his life.

Ep. 104 "Florida" to air on Ovation on Thursday, October 10 at 7:30pm ET

Clearwater / St. Petersburg is a hidden gem in Florida, from an animation studio to a story of how a dolphin saved a community and inspired the world.

Ep. 105 "Cuba Part 1" to air on Ovation on Thursday, October 17 at 7pm ET

Stuck in time in Cuba, we go on a journey of how life should be. It's about the simple things that can make you happy, from a classic car to just enjoying the rain on the streets of old Havana.

Ep. 106 "Cuba Part 2" to air on Ovation on Thursday, October 17 at 7:30pm ET

We continue our story in Cuba and see how the Cubans utilize unique spaces and recycle everything due to the sanctions the U.S. has put on them.

Ep. 107 "Ecuador Part 1" to air on Ovation on Thursday, October 24 at 7pm ET

We're in Ecuador and on a journey with Smile Train as they change families' lives through creating smiles and giving hope. It's a beautiful part of the world and we get to smile and pass it on.

Ep. 108 "Ecuador Part 2" to air on Ovation on Thursday, October 24 at 7:30pm ET

Getting lost in Monta'ita. The small coastal town has become a place where people from all over the world come and escape society to live a simple life.

Ep. 109 "Peru Part 1" to air on Ovation on Thursday, October 31 at 7pm ET

A tent on four wheels, a Reggae band and some Peruvian food. This was my first introduction to Peru and the city of Lima in 24 hours.

Ep. 110 "Peru Part 2" to air on Ovation on Thursday, October 31 at 7:30pm ET

Inspiring the next generation, Sofia is a former women's world surfing champ who tells us her story about giving back to the kids of Peru and inspiring them to follow their dreams.

Ep. 111 "Costa Rica Part 1" to air on Ovation on Thursday, November 7 at 7pm ET

An Olympic long distance runner in the city, to finding yourself deep in the jungle. Costa Rica has it all.

Ep. 112 "Costa Rica Part 2" to air on Ovation on Thursday, November 7 at 7:30pm ET

Jaco is a small coastal town where we found a love story and big scary lizards that blocked our path.

Ep. 113 "Jamaica Part 1" to air on Ovation on Thursday, November 14 at 7pm ET

In the first episode of Jamaica, we tell the story of the country that has a long history. We then explore the story of Bees and Rehab and how it's created a new outlook.

Ep. 114 "Jamaica Part 2" to air on Ovation on Thursday, November 14 at 7:30pm ET

Billy is the storyteller as he paints the picture of his Jamaica through culture, music and everyday life. Running is also in the Jamaicans' blood as we are in the stadium watching the next generation break records.

Ep. 115 "Brazil Part 1" to air on Ovation on Thursday, November 21 at 7pm ET

We begin our story in Brazil and meet the Brad Pitt of Brazil. This episode is full of passion and shows off a part of Brazil that not many people know about.

Ep. 116 "Brazil Part 2" to air on Ovation on Thursday, November 21 at 7:30pm ET

Capoeira is the main story of the final episode of the season. The Brazilian passion and love for their country shines through this entire episode.

Season Two Episode Descriptions

Ep. 201 "Hong Kong" available on JOURNY starting Wednesday, October 2

Whether street art and tofu or Bruce Lee and the Star Ferry, Hong Kong is a city overflowing with art and history. Stephen learns about its secrets from locals and expats.

Ep. 202 "Vietnam" available on JOURNY starting Wednesday, October 2

Stephen immerses himself in local culture, learning about generations worth of traditions from barber shops to mask-making.

Ep. 203 "Bali" available on JOURNY starting Wednesday, October 2

Island of the Gods. With Bali's ecological majesty as our backdrop, we find people working hard to make a difference in their community and coming together to save the planet.

Ep. 204 "India" available on JOURNY starting Wednesday, October 2

From an indie musician in Mumbai to a skate community rallying together to help local children, Stephen finds the personal stories of art and perseverance in a community of 1.3 billion people.

Ep. 205 "Malaysia" available on JOURNY starting Wednesday, November 6

Where else can you find a beach full of cats after shopping in a vintage vinyl store in the heart of the city or watch a shadow puppet show after having a home-cooked meal prepared by two entrepreneurs?

Ep. 206 "Taiwan" available on JOURNY starting Wednesday, November 6

From urban bustle to tranquil beaches, Taiwan has a soul and culture all its own. Creativity abounds in its people, not to mention the greatest vegan food in the world.

Ep. 207 "South Korea" available on JOURNY starting Wednesday, November 6

Explore a place where it's illegal to be a tattoo artist and the people living in a rapidly changing culture. A place where GPS limitations mean the possibilities to get lost in music and art are endless.

Ep. 208 "Japan" available on JOURNY starting Wednesday, November 6

Land of the rising sun and the fastest trains in the world that takes us from skateboarders to drag queens and one of the last remaining old-world jazz bars. We meet a chalk artist and a sculptor who makes art with a bite (aka: real teeth).

Season Two will air on Ovation in Q1 2020.





Related Articles View More TV Stories