Oliver Hudson, Malin Akerman Will Star on THREE OF US

Variety reports that Oliver Hudson and Malin Akerman have joined the cast of "The Three of Us," a new multi-camera comedy pilot from CBS.

The series follows adult siblings who are children of divorce who must circle the wagons when their sister's husband unexpectedly announces he wants to call it quits on their marriage.

Hudson plays Will. Described as the worrier in the family, Will has always been protective of his little brother (not yet cast) and sister, Ally (Malin Akerman). Clever and perceptive, Will has a problematic need to help "father" everyone around him, so when his sister's husband dumps her, his instincts kick in and moves her into his house.

Akerman's Ally is said to be smart and resilient. She is the middle sibling to two brothers. She is thought of as the most "normal" and sensible one in the family, but also plagued with the worst luck. Her latest catastrophe is her husband just left her and she finds herself dealing with being a single mom to an 8-year-old son and having to move in with her big brother, Will, and his wife.

Hudson is known for starring on "Rules of Engagement" for seven years. Akerman has a recurring role on "Billions."

Read the original story on Variety.





