Octavia Spencer Discusses Prep Work for Prime Video Series RIDE OR DIE on Live with Kelly and Mark

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A new clip from LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK features Octavia Spencer discussing the preparation she put into her role in RIDE OR DIE, the Prime Video action-comedy series. Spencer sat down with the hosts of LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to walk through what the role demanded of her before cameras rolled.

RIDE OR DIE centers on two best friends whose lives are thrown into chaos when one discovers the other has been living a secret life as an international assassin. The series blends action and comedy, and Spencer stars alongside Hannah Waddingham in the Prime Video production.

Spencer's appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK adds to a round of press for the series. BroadwayWorld previously covered Spencer and Waddingham's conversation with Good Morning America, in which the two discussed the premise of the show and what drew them to the project.

Additional footage from THE RIDE OR DIE promotional rollout, including a sneak peek clip featuring both Spencer and Waddingham, has also been covered on BroadwayWorld in recent days as the series builds toward its release on Prime Video.