OWN Enters First-Look Deal With Carlos King

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network has inked a first-look agreement with executive producer Carlos King's Kingdom Reign Entertainment. The pact sees Kingdom Reign Entertainment developing original unscripted series that will be available exclusively on OWN, with KING as executive producer. KING is the creator and executive producer of OWN's popular Saturday night unscripted series "Love & Marriage: Huntsville" and "Behind Every Man," as well as the network's newest Friday night series "Belle Collective," which premiered in January.

"Carlos and his team understand what it means to create addictive and entertaining unscripted television that connects with our viewers," said Tina Perry, president OWN. "With the success of our expanded unscripted lineup to two nights, we look forward to our continued partnership with Carlos to develop buzzy new shows with big characters that attract audiences."

"At Kingdom Reign Entertainment, our goal is to develop and provide entertaining stories featuring successful African Americans in every corner of the country, with bold personalities that ignite something in all of us. We can't think of better collaborators than OWN with which to accomplish this," said King.

The smash hit "Love & Marriage: Huntsville," which was recently picked up for a third season, features three dynamic power couples living in Huntsville, Alabama. The series is currently Saturday night's #1 original cable series for women and the #1 series across broadcast and cable for African American viewers. King's new series "Belle Collective" which focuses on the personal and professional lives of five boss women in Jackson, Mississippi, delivered the network's highest rated unscripted series debut in nearly two years with its January premiere and ranked #1 in the Friday 10-11 p.m. hour across all of cable with African American women. During its five-week first cycle last fall, "Behind Every Man" which celebrates the women behind the famous men we admire, was one of the top three cable telecasts in Saturday's 10-11 p.m. hour among African American women. All-new episodes return on Friday nights beginning April 2 (10-11 p.m. ET/PT).

King is represented by CAA and Morris Yorn.

Photo Credit: Brandon Andre