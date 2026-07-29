OUTER BANKS Season 5 Trailer and Key Art Debut Ahead of Event

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Netflix has released a new trailer and key art for the fifth and final season of OUTER BANKS, along with an announcement of an upcoming event tied to the show's conclusion. The release marks the latest update on the coming-of-age drama's final chapter, following its renewal for a fifth season.

TRAILER + KEY ART DEBUT & EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT

Every summer has led to this. The final season of Outer Banks premieres August 20th, only on Netflix.

Details on OUTER BANKS Season 5 follow the series' renewal for a fifth and final season, announced ahead of the Season 4 Part 2 premiere. More information can be found in BroadwayWorld's prior coverage of the Season 5 renewal announcement.

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