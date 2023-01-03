Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK Complete Series to Be Released on DVD Next Month

The new collection will be released on February 28.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Return to Litchfield Penitentiary when the "Orange Is the New Black" Complete Series Collection arrives February 28 exclusively at Walmart, from Lionsgate.

Revisit the laughs and poignant stories as Piper Chapman and an all-star cast of inmates experience a mix of disappointment, redemption, and hope in this dark-humored, genre-defining, Primetime Emmy®-winning series. The "Orange Is the New Black" Complete Series Collection will be available on DVD for the suggested retail price of $69.98.

The "Orange Is the New Black" Complete Series Collection contains every episode of the four-time Primetime Emmy® winner and its story of Piper Chapman, a public relations executive with a career, a fiancé - and a WILD past involving a suitcase full of drug money. Sentenced to a federal women's penitentiary, Piper slowly adjusts to her new reality of arbitrary rules and petty cruelties.

On the inside are heartbroken, hilarious, eccentric characters - Pennsatucky, Red, Crazy Eyes, Taystee, and a host of others - who will challenge everything Piper believes in, especially herself.

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK CAST

Taylor Schilling - The Lucky One, Argo, The Public
Laura Prepon - TV's "That '70s Show," The Hero, The Girl on the Train
Kate Mulgrew - TV's "Star Trek: Voyager," Star Trek: Nemesis
Uzo Aduba - Lightyear, TV's "Mrs. America," My Little Pony: The Movie, Steven Universe: The - - Movie
Daniella Brooks - TV's "Peacemaker," "Close Enough," and "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine
Dascha Polanco - Samaritan, In the Heights, The Cobbler
Selenis Leyva - Spider-man: Homecoming, Breaking, TV's "Diary of a Future President"
Taryn Manning - Hustle & Flow, TV's "Hawaii Five-0" and "Sons of Anarchy"
Natasha Lyonne - American Pie, Slums of Beverly Hills, TV's "Russian Doll"
Samira Wiley - TV's "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Drunk History," Detroit, Nerve, Vault
Adrienne C. Moore - TV's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Pretty Hard Cases," Shaft
Laverne Cox - Promising Young Woman, Musical Chairs, TV's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show: - - Let's Do the Time Warp Again"
Nick Sandow - The Wannabe, Stella's Last Weekend, In the Blind

SPECIAL FEATURES

Season one
"New Kid on the Cell Block" Featurette
"Mother Hen: Red Runs the Coop" Featurette
"It's Tribal" Featurette
"Prison Rules" Featurette
Gag Reel and Audio Commentaries
Season Two
"A Walk Around the Block" Featurette
"Orange Peeled" Featurette
"Back Before the Potato Sack" Featurette
"The Vee.I.P. Treatment" Featurette
Audio Commentaries
Season Three
Gag Reel
The Classified Files: Getting to Know the Cast
Sophia: The New Beginning of Laverne Cox
Audio Commentaries
Season Four
Gag Reel
Visitation: Set Tour
Commentaries with Cast and Crew
Season Five
Gag Reel
72 Hours in 6 Months: Stories of the Season
Audio Commentaries
Season Six
"Litchfield to the Max" Featurette
Gag Reel
Audio Commentaries with Cast and Crew
Season Seven
The Evolution of "Orange"
Here We Are...At The End
A Message to the Fans



