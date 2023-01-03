ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK Complete Series to Be Released on DVD Next Month

Return to Litchfield Penitentiary when the "Orange Is the New Black" Complete Series Collection arrives February 28 exclusively at Walmart, from Lionsgate.

Revisit the laughs and poignant stories as Piper Chapman and an all-star cast of inmates experience a mix of disappointment, redemption, and hope in this dark-humored, genre-defining, Primetime Emmy®-winning series. The "Orange Is the New Black" Complete Series Collection will be available on DVD for the suggested retail price of $69.98.

The "Orange Is the New Black" Complete Series Collection contains every episode of the four-time Primetime Emmy® winner and its story of Piper Chapman, a public relations executive with a career, a fiancé - and a WILD past involving a suitcase full of drug money. Sentenced to a federal women's penitentiary, Piper slowly adjusts to her new reality of arbitrary rules and petty cruelties.

On the inside are heartbroken, hilarious, eccentric characters - Pennsatucky, Red, Crazy Eyes, Taystee, and a host of others - who will challenge everything Piper believes in, especially herself.

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK CAST

Taylor Schilling - The Lucky One, Argo, The Public

Laura Prepon - TV's "That '70s Show," The Hero, The Girl on the Train

Kate Mulgrew - TV's "Star Trek: Voyager," Star Trek: Nemesis

Uzo Aduba - Lightyear, TV's "Mrs. America," My Little Pony: The Movie, Steven Universe: The - - Movie

Daniella Brooks - TV's "Peacemaker," "Close Enough," and "Sarah Cooper: Everything's Fine

Dascha Polanco - Samaritan, In the Heights, The Cobbler

Selenis Leyva - Spider-man: Homecoming, Breaking, TV's "Diary of a Future President"

Taryn Manning - Hustle & Flow, TV's "Hawaii Five-0" and "Sons of Anarchy"

Natasha Lyonne - American Pie, Slums of Beverly Hills, TV's "Russian Doll"

Samira Wiley - TV's "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Drunk History," Detroit, Nerve, Vault

Adrienne C. Moore - TV's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" and "Pretty Hard Cases," Shaft

Laverne Cox - Promising Young Woman, Musical Chairs, TV's "The Rocky Horror Picture Show: - - Let's Do the Time Warp Again"

Nick Sandow - The Wannabe, Stella's Last Weekend, In the Blind

SPECIAL FEATURES

Season one

"New Kid on the Cell Block" Featurette

"Mother Hen: Red Runs the Coop" Featurette

"It's Tribal" Featurette

"Prison Rules" Featurette

Gag Reel and Audio Commentaries

Season Two

"A Walk Around the Block" Featurette

"Orange Peeled" Featurette

"Back Before the Potato Sack" Featurette

"The Vee.I.P. Treatment" Featurette

Audio Commentaries

Season Three

Gag Reel

The Classified Files: Getting to Know the Cast

Sophia: The New Beginning of Laverne Cox

Audio Commentaries

Season Four

Gag Reel

Visitation: Set Tour

Commentaries with Cast and Crew

Season Five

Gag Reel

72 Hours in 6 Months: Stories of the Season

Audio Commentaries

Season Six

"Litchfield to the Max" Featurette

Gag Reel

Audio Commentaries with Cast and Crew

Season Seven

The Evolution of "Orange"

Here We Are...At The End

A Message to the Fans