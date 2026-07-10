OBSESSION Sets Streaming Debut on Peacock

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

Obsession, the breakout hit horror film, will stream exclusively on Peacock on July 17. After two months in theaters, the indie horror phenom continues to break records and recently surpassed the $400 million milestone at the global box office.

Written, directed and edited by Curry Barker in his feature directorial debut, Obsession follows Bear (Michael Johnston), a shy music store employee who wishes for his co-worker and long-time crush Nikki (Inde Navarrette) to fall in love with him – only to discover that his wish comes at a dark and sinister price. Cooper Tomlinson and Megan Lawless round out the film's core cast, with Andy Richter in a supporting role.

Amid its ongoing theatrical run, Obsession made its home debut on digital platforms in the United States starting June 30, 2026. It will also be available on 4K UHD combo pack, Blu-ray and DVD on July 14, 2026, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Obsession is executive produced by Jason Blum, Leonora Darby, Mark Lane, David Haring, and Ruzanna Kegeyan. James Harris, Haley Nicole Johnson, Christian Mercuri, and Roman Viaris serve as producers.

Photo Credit: Universal

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...