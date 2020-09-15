Norman Reedus Signs First-Look Deal With AMC

He will also produce written work with Blackstone Publishing.

Deadline reports that "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus has signed a first-look deal with AMC. Under the deal, AMC will produce works from Reedus' new production company: bigbaldhead.

Reedus also signed a deal with Blackstone Publishing to produce written work.

"It has been a dream of mine for so long to be able to share and tell progressive stories that shine a light where others don't," Reedus said. "I feel incredibly privileged for the opportunity to amplify innovative voices in storytelling that are visionary in fostering change in culture," he added of the creation of bigbaldhead. "I couldn't be happier to launch this company alongside AMC and Blackstone Publishing."

Reedus has played Daryl on "The Walking Dead" for the show's entire run. It was announced last week that the character will get his own spinoff series.



