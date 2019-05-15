Nina Bergman Joins Cast Of CARPE NOCTEM

Nina Bergman, Trevor Torseth, and Jonathan Erickson Eisley star in Carpe Noctem, an independent dramatic feature film that follows a whirlwind romance through Hollywood's darker passages. This film was crafted by writer Pasha Gerard and director Gene Blalock.

The film dives into the underground music and drug scene as two star-crossed souls seek to find new meaning and lasting connections. New comer, Gerard, plays GB, a struggling dealer beginning his night in alluring goth nightlife, when his path crosses with Bergman's, playing GG, a hard-edged artist determined to make an impact on the world. As the two journey together, IN SEARCH OF an elusive designer-hypnotic, they encounter a panoply of Los Angeles' denizens of the night.

Hard-hitting and often disturbing, the film voyages through an unsettling landscape of emotions and pathos, all the while forging a powerful and life changing conclusion for the two protagonists.

Carpe Noctem provides an excellent vehicle for Bergman and Gerard, along with Torseth, Eisley, and the rest of the cast, to stretch into the film's intense characters.

Bergman is appearing in the upcoming Doom: Annihilation, directed by Tony Giglio, and Baba Yaga. Torseth has appeared in American Horror Story, Sequestered, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Eisley has appeared in Shameless, Parks and Recreation, and Grey's Anatomy.

Gene Blalock, director and founder of Seraph Films, says, "This is truly an independent production. Everyone is here because they love making films and I think that passion will be on the screen." This marks Blalock's third feature, following "The Nightmare Gallery" and "Seven Days in Mexico". He is represented by Wendy Shepherd of Studio Matrix.

Seraph Films is an independent production company, driven by a passion for original and meaningful film and TV projects. Seraph specializes in horror and thriller stories, and to-date has produced 18 short films, 3 web series (with over 100 shorts), and two feature films that have collectively won dozens of awards, domestically and internationally. Seraph is based in Los Angeles, California, the heart of the movie and entertainment industry. www.seraphfilms.net

*Approved image is photo credit: Fabien Martorell





Related Articles View More TV Stories