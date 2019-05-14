Nickelodeon to Debut New Animated Series LEGO CITY ADVENTURES

Nickelodeon and the LEGO Group today announced the all-new high-stakes CG-animated comedy series LEGO(R) City Adventures will premiere on Saturday, June 22, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT). A rollercoaster ride of fantastic fun, the series (10 episodes) depicts the funny, smart, and dynamic slices of life within the sprawling and diverse LEGO City community, following the absurd and action-packed adventures of its residents. Premieres continue Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon.

"LEGO CITY is our strongest evergreen property globally, and for the first time we are leveraging episodic content to establish characters and personalities that bring the city to life," said Jill Wilfert, Vice President, Licensing & Entertainment for LEGO Group. "We're thrilled to partner with Nickelodeon for this important evolution of LEGO CITY given how well positioned they are to engage children and families with relevant programming."

"The LEGO brand is known for creating imaginative and innovative content for kids, and we are excited to collaborate with the LEGO Group to bring the unique characters, style and humor of LEGO City Adventures to life on Nickelodeon," said Layla Lewis, SVP of Global Acquisitions and Content Partnerships, Nickelodeon.

LEGO City Adventures explores the intertwining paths of the city's everyday heroes as they work together to stop a mysterious master criminal who begins to wreak havoc on their town. In the premiere episode "Cubs and Robbers," a movie promotion stunt goes wrong, unleashing a humongous 'Cubby the Cop' balloon on the city. Then, in "Billy the Bug," Fire Chief McCloud accidentally buys a malfunctioning Twirly Hat for her nephew.

Citizens of LEGO City introduced throughout the series include: Sergeant Duke DeTain (Joe Zieja, Call of Duty: BLACK OPS 4), an overly heroic cop; Freya McCloud (Misty Lee, DC Super Hero Girls), a crisis-ready fire chief; Shirley Keeper (Alex Cazares, The Loud House), the grumpy street sweeper; Harl Hubbs (Daniel MK Cohen, Fixed), an overeager handyman; Tippy Dorman (James Arnold Taylor, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), an expert doorman with a secret; Solomon Fleck (Roger Craig Smith, Avengers Assemble), the dedicated city mayor; Percival "Wheelie" Wheeler (Mick Lauer, Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal), a skateboarding police chief and more.

Created and produced by LEGO Group, LEGO City Adventures is also produced by Flaunt Animation (Scotland) and Passion Pictures (France) and written by Jon Colton Barry (Phineas and Ferb), Steven Banks (SpongeBob SquarePants), Jamie Moyer (Modern Family) and Brian Hunt (Second City Chicago). Jason Oliveri is the executive in charge of LEGO City Adventures for Nickelodeon.

Following its U.S. launch, the series will roll out on several of Nickelodeon's international territories in fall 2019.





