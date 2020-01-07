Nick Cannon Presents MTV Wild 'N Out Live to Head Back Out on the Road
Multi-hyphenate entertainer Nick Cannon announced his wildly popular MTV WILD 'N OUT Live tour will return with dates all over the U.S. kicking off this March. Fans can expect stand up routines by their favorite WILD 'N OUT cast members including DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine, Hit Man, Conceited, DJ D-Wreck and Pretty Vee (lineup varies by city), as well as live music performances from some of today's hottest artists including platinum "My Type" and "Icy Grl" entertainer Saweetie. Additional special guests will be announced. Each night Nick Cannon and the cast will also invite members of the audience to join them for Wild 'N Out's most popular games. The tour will bring together a comedy, variety and game show all in one to fans of the improv/competition show on each stop.
Produced by Live Nation and Laugh Out Loud, the expansive 27-city arena tour will kick off March 3rd in Jacksonville, FL and make stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Brooklyn, Los Angeles and more, before wrapping April 11th in Anaheim, CA at the Honda Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 10th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the MTV WILD 'N OUT Live tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 7th at 12pm local time until Thursday, January 9th at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Nick Cannon Presents MTV WILD 'N OUT Live 2020 U.S. Tour Dates:
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Tuesday, March 3, 2020
|Jacksonville, FL
|VyStar Veterans Arena
|Wednesday, March 4, 2020
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|BB&T Center
|Thursday, March 5, 2020
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|Friday, March 6, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|Sunday, March 8, 2020
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|Wednesday, March 11, 2020
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|Thursday, March 12, 2020
|Baltimore, MD
|Royal Farms Arena
|Friday, March 13, 2020
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena+
|Saturday, March 14, 2020
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center+
|Monday, March 16, 2020
|Brooklyn, NY
|Barclays Center
|Thursday, March 19, 2020
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|Friday, March 20, 2020
|Chicago, IL
|United Center
|Saturday, March 21, 2020
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena+
|Sunday, March 22, 2020
|Indianapolis, IN
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse+
|Tuesday, March 24, 2020
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|Wednesday, March 25, 2020
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|Thursday, March 26, 2020
|Memphis, TN
|FedEx Forum
|Friday, March 27, 2020
|Birmingham, AL
|Legacy Arena at The BJCC+
|Saturday, March 28, 2020
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center+
|Tuesday, March 31, 2020
|Irving, TX
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|Thursday, April 2, 2020
|El Paso, TX
|Don Haskins Center
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|Phoenix, AZ
|Gila River Arena*
|Saturday, April 4, 2020
|Las Vegas, NV
|Mandalay Bay Events Center*
|Sunday, April 5, 2020
|Fresno, CA
|Save Mart Center+
|Wednesday, April 8, 2020
|Oakland, CA
|Oakland Arena
|Friday, April 10, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|STAPLES Center+
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|Anaheim, CA
|Honda Center
*Saweetie not performing
+DC Young Fly not appearing