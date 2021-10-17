New Web Series JADE & JADED Pilot Available Now

Not to miss this week is Jade & Jaded, an award-winning web series about two girls trying to make it as health and wellness vloggers.

It stars Jade Zaroff and Sarah Franco as Jade and Sarah, two lifelong eco-friendly friends who decide to ditch their well-meaning activism-driven performance art to become YouTubers. The two New York artists struggle as they learn that becoming Enlightened Influencers isn't all tea and yoga. Will their newfound medium save the planet, and their friendship?

"I'd really love people who watch to find the fun in 'changing the world,'" says Zaroff. "More often than not, environmentalism and spirituality can be daunting and perhaps overwhelming. I believe that finding the humor in embracing change (a difficult part of the human experience), as well as being able to laugh at yourself, balances out the pursuit of any form of activism."

In the pilot episode, which premiered today, Jade and Sarah, after getting kicked out of the last open mic in New York City, have to find a new way to make their art and get out the word about climate change and spirituality.

SB '21 , a leading sustainability conference, will be streaming the 6 episode short-form series - each episode under 10 minutes - for attendees to watch from their room at SB'21 San Diego, sharing the conference's commitment to empowering the next generation of impact artists. SB '21 is a global event for the largest community of purpose-driven brands and leaders, offering inspiration, resources, and guidance towards unlocking the power of regenerative business. Integrating purpose-driven messaging was the initial intention behind the creation of Jade & Jaded, so launching at the Sustainable Brands Conference truly exemplifies how important both business and entertainment are in driving sustainability forward.

The show will also be available for viewers on YouTube, with one episode released per day from October 17-22.

