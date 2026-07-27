New Trailer to Debut for THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: Celebrity Summer Special

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A new trailer has been released for THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: Celebrity Summer Special, giving audiences a preview of the competition set to unfold under the tent. The special brings together celebrity guests for a round of themed baking challenges overseen by the show's judges.

THE GREAT AMERICAN BAKING SHOW: Celebrity Summer Special will stream on The Roku Channel on August 3, 2026.

Meet the Bakers

SNL alum Taran Killam, stand-up comedian Michelle Buteau, actor and impressionist Jay Pharoah, and White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell

Show Details

FORMAT: 1 episode special

JUDGES: Prue Leith & Paul Hollywood

HOSTS: Casey Wilson & Andrew Rannells

CONTESTANTS: Taran Killam, Michelle Buteau, Jay Pharoah, and Natasha Rothwell

GENRE: Competition Show

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Letty Kavanagh, Kieran Smith, Nicholas Berry, Jeremy Finn, and Adam Cooper

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Love Productions

Four famous faces are ready to swap the spotlight for aprons. SNL alum Taran Killam, stand-up comedian Michelle Buteau, actor and impressionist Jay Pharoah, and White Lotus star Natasha Rothwell tackle three sizzling summer challenges in the sun-filled tent. Under the watchful eyes of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, the heat is on—but only one celebrity will rise to the occasion and claim the coveted Star Baker title.

The Roku Channel is available for free on Roku devices and TVs, as well as online at TheRokuChannel.com, through the Roku Mobile app, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TVs, and Google TV and other Android TV OS devices. No subscription is required.

Andrew Rannells previously appeared as a guest baker in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Summer before going on to serve as a co-host for later specials and seasons of the franchise.

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