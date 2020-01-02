New Season of RIDICULOUSNESS Premieres Jan. 6

MTV to premiere hilarious new season of "Ridiculousness" with fresh episodes every Monday through Thursday at 10pm ET/PT beginning January 6th. Rob Dyrdek returns with Chanel West Coast and Steelo Brim to dissect the internet's most provocative and absurd viral videos.

Special guests this season include Rock Icon and KISS Frontman Gene Simmons, "Jersey Shore Family Vacation's" Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi, "The Challenge" legendary all-star Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio, Youtube star Jake Paul, hip hop legend Juicy J, "Wild N' Out" star B. Simone, and more. Catch new episodes every Monday through Thursday night at 10pm ET/PT beginning January 6th on MTV.

Watch a preview below.

Full Celebrity Guest Lineup:

· B. Simone

· Brian Urlacher

· Chief Keef

· Dave East

· Daymond John

· Gene Simmons

· Jake Paul

· Jason Aldean

· Jeremy Meeks

· Joey Fatone

· Johnny Bananas

· Juicy J

· Kelly Hansen

· Miles Brown

· Puma Robinson

· Snooki

· Xzibit

· YelaWolf





