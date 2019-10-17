Neve Campbell Will Star in CLOUDS

Deadline reports that Neve Campbell has joined "Clouds," a new movie based on the memoir "Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom's Small Prayer in a Big Way."

Justin Baldoni directs. Campbell will play the author of the memoir, Laura Sobiech.

The film follows 17-year-old Zach (Fin Argus), Laura's son, whose diagnosed a second time with Osteosarcoma, a rare form of pediatric bone cancer, but this time it's terminal. In the months leading up to his death, he finds the courage to date and fall in love with his dream girl, Amy (Madison Iseman) and despite waves of sorrow and guilt knowing he's leaving his loved ones behind and in pain, he writes a song saying goodbye and to thank all the people who stood by him.

Campbell is best known for her work in the "Scream" films. She recently starred on "House of Cards," and with Dwayne Johnson in "Skyscraper."

Read the original story on Deadline.





