Netflix to Release HEARTSTOPPER Special Following Series Finale

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Following the series finale of Heartstopper, Netflix will release a new behind-the-scenes special spotlighting the fan-favorite series. Titled Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi, the special will debut on the streamer on July 24th.

Drawing on unseen archival footage from every season through to the final film, the new special brings together the cast, creator Alice Oseman, Executive Producer Patrick Walters, and the fans who made Heartstopper a global phenomenon. Through candid interviews and fan voices, it charts the show's creative journey, cultural impact, and lasting legacy, serving as a love letter to the community it brought together. Heartstopper: Ending on a Hi is directed by Luke Hyams, with Sunita Mirchandani Hyams serving as Executive Producer.

The series will officially conclude with the upcoming film Heartstopper Forever. Led by Broadway alums Kit Connor and Joe Locke, the movie will drop on Netflix on July 17.

"Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them," reads the synopsis. "Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?"

The cast includes William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan. In addition to starring, Connor and Locke also executive produce.

The writer and creator of Heartstopper is Alice Oseman, based on her book series of the same name. Wash Westmoreland serves as director, with Oseman, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, and Euros Lyn as executive producers. The first three seasons are streaming on Netflix.

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