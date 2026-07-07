Video: Watch the Official Trailer for the New STARZ Crime Drama FIGHTLAND

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STARZ has released the full trailer for "Fightland," the upcoming family crime drama set against London’s boxing scene. Produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the series premieres Friday, July 31, with new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays.

The series follows a disgraced, formerly incarcerated boxing champion who returns to London to seek vengeance against a crime syndicate. On the night Duke Kilroy (Howard Charles) becomes world heavyweight champion, a vicious assault leaves his brother, Calvin, dead. Duke's reaction in the aftermath costs him eight years in a U.S. prison.

Upon his release, and after having made a sinister discovery, Duke returns home seeking vengeance against the man he believes set him up: the criminal kingpin and former promoter, Kingsley Marshall (Nicholas Pinnock). But Kingsley has vanished, leaving his children and wife, Joy (Deborah Ayorinde), who happens to be the love of Duke’s life, to pick up the pieces. Working with a cartel desperate to control London’s drug market, Duke begins a high-risk game of infiltrating Kingsley’s empire to destroy it from within and smoke out his enemy.

In addition to Charles, Pinnock and Ayorinde, “Fightland” stars Anita-Joy Uwajeh as Cebella “Cece” Marshall, Charles Babalola as Ezekiel “Zeek” Marshall, Tahirah Sharif as Kim Harper, Tyler Conti as Justin “Jay” Hall and Richard Pepple as Gary “Gazzer” Kilroy. The show is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film & Television, and marks STARZ’s first wholly owned series.

Other executive producers include Francis Hopkinson (“Wallander,” “Bancroft”) and Kate Leadbetter (“Woman in White,” “Catherine the Great”) of Expanded Media, who also produce. The series is created by Daniel Fajemisin-Duncan & Marlon Smith (“Run”, “Save Me”), who also serve as executive producers and writers, and Damione Macedon (“Power,” “BMF,” “Genius: MLK/X”) & Raphael Jackson Jr. (“Power,” “BMF,” “Genius: MLK/X”) who serve as showrunners, executive producers and writers. Otto Bathurst (“Peaky Blinders”) directs and executive-produces the first two episodes.

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