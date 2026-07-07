SOAPY Podcast: Bold and the Beautiful Showrunner Brad Bell on Growing Up in Soap Royalty

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Brad Bell, the showrunner and producer behind THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, is the featured guest on the latest episode of SOAPY, the weekly podcast hosted by Rebecca Budig and Greg Rikaart and distributed through CBS's YouTube channel. The conversation covers Bell's upbringing within one of daytime television's most prominent producing families and his path to leading one of the genre's longest-running series.

SOAPY is a podcast dedicated to the soap opera industry, with Budig and Rikaart drawing on their own daytime television backgrounds to guide conversations with figures from across the genre. The series airs weekly and is available on CBS's YouTube channel as well as through the Audacy app and other podcast platforms.

In the episode, Bell speaks about the creative process behind THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, including how he finds inspiration for storylines, and outlines several projects currently in development connected to the show. Those include an interactive app, an upcoming documentary, and a potential new series exploring both reality television and vertical content formats.

The episode follows a recent installment of SOAPY featuring Daytime Emmy winner Nancy Lee Grahn, who discussed her decades-long career in daytime television with Budig and Rikaart.

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