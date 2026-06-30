Video: Amber Glenn and Lena Lemon's Skating Performance Channels HEATED RIVALRY

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Lena Lemon and gold medalist Amber Glenn have hit the rink for a skate/dance performance, set to the song "All The Things She Said". The new video, released by HBO Max, is inspired by Heated Rivalry.

With their performance, the duo echoes the dance club scene from the hit series, appearing as a pair of competing sports rivals. The song itself, originally released by t.A.T.u. in 2002, also features in the scene in the series. Check it out now.

Renewed for a second season, Tierney's Heated Rivalry has become a huge hit for Crave, becoming the most-watched original debut on the Canadian channel and reaching #1 on HBO Max.

Created by award-winning Canadian writer-director-producer Jacob Tierney (Letterkenny, Shoresy), Heated Rivalry chronicles the story of rival hockey players Shane and Ilya. Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry, and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands. What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery.

Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love.

The series also stars François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nélisse and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova. An off-Broadway comedy, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, has been extended for a second time. Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, the production will now play Off-Broadway at The Culture Club through Sunday, November 1.

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