Video: SUGAR Season 2 Debuts Episode 4 Sneak Peek Clip

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Ray Vega is looking for leads in the disappearance of Ji Moon. In a new clip from the upcoming fourth episode of Sugar, the Sheriff interviews Ji's friend, Hannah McDaniels, to find the missing boxer. Watch the clip, featuring Tony Dalton and Nona Parker Johnson.

In the new episode, Sugar makes a powerful enemy and has a falling out with Charlotte. Meanwhile, the race to find Ji is on. Titled “Off 15," Episode 204 will debut on Friday, July 10.

A contemporary take on the detective genre, Season 2 follows John Sugar as he returns to the City of Angels and takes on a new missing persons case: tracking down Ji Moon, the troubled brother of local boxer Danny, played by Broadway's Jin Ha. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with actors Jin Ha and Raymond Lee about the new season.

Led by Colin Farrell, the second season of Sugar also stars Broadway alum Laura Donnelly, Raymond Lee, Sasha Calle, and special guest star Shea Whigham. The first three episodes of the new season are now streaming on Apple.

Season two of “Sugar” is showrun by Sam Catlin, who also executive produces under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg also serve as executive producers alongside Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich. “Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple