Netflix Renews YOU for a Fifth & Final Season

Will Joe Goldberg finally get his judgment day? Fans of the beloved thriller will soon know more about Joe's fate when YOU returns for a fifth and final season.

Season 5 details will be shared at a later time.

Showrunner Sera Gamble who brilliantly led the series through four riveting seasons that captivated audiences worldwide is passing the baton as she works on other projects.

Gamble will continue to be an Executive Producer on the series. Executive Producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will step in as Co-Showrunners.

YOU took the world by storm when season one premiered on Netflix in December 2018. The series is now in its fourth season, growing its audience over the course of its first three seasons with more hours viewed through 28 days for each season than THE ONE before it. Season four has spent 5 weeks in the Global Top 10 English TV list, and reached the Top 10 in 90 countries.