Netflix Renews BIG MOUTH & Spin-Off HUMAN RESOURCES For New Seasons

Big Mouth has been renewed through season 7 and Season 6 will premiere later this year.

Human Resources, the critically acclaimed spin-off that premiered earlier this year, is being renewed for a second season with all series regulars returning.

Human Resources is co-created and executive produced by Kelly Galuska, Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

Kroll, Goldberg, Flackett and Levin are co-creators and executive producers of Big Mouth. They are producing both shows under their animation company banner Brutus Pink which has an exclusive relationship with Netflix.

Big Mouth is a half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg about the glorious nightmare that is teenage puberty.

Series regulars on Big Mouth include Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Ayo Edebiri and Jessi Klein.

Human Resources pulls back the curtain on the daily lives of the creatures - Hormone Monsters, Depression Kitties, Shame Wizards and many more - that help humans journey through every aspect of life from puberty to parenthood to the twilight years. Though the protagonists are creatures, they have a lot of humanity themselves.

Series regulars on HUMAN RESOURCES are Nick Kroll (Maury the Hormone Monster), Maya Rudolph (Connie the Hormone Monstress), Aidy Bryant (Emmy the Lovebug), Randall Park (Pete the Logic Rock), Keke Palmer (Rochelle the Lovebug), Brandon Kyle Goodman (Walter the Lovebug), and David Thewlis (The Shame Wizard).