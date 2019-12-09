Netflix Partners with Curb Records for Send-Off Soundtrack Celebrating Final Season of THE RANCH

To commemorate the final season of The Ranch, Netflix has partnered with Curb Records for the release of The Ranch (A Netflix Original Series Official Soundtrack).

The show has been praised for having TV's best collection of COUNTRY MUSIC and this compilation showcases several of the series' best songs. Available for pre-order by clicking HERE, The Ranch (A Netflix Original Series Official Soundtrack) will be released on January 24th to coincide with the airing of the final season. A limited edition 12" vinyl version of the soundtrack will be available on February 14.

Among the soundtrack's many highlights is the series' acclaimed theme song, "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys," a rendition of the Ed Bruce country classic performed by Lukas Nelson and GRAMMY® Award winner Shooter Jennings. This special Lukas/Shooter duet was recorded specifically for The Ranch and has never been released. It comes more than 40 years after their fathers--country music icons Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings--recorded their cover of the song, which hit No. 1 on the COUNTRY MUSIC charts and won a GRAMMY®.

Fans that pre-order The Ranch (A Netflix Original Series Official Soundtrack) will receive a download of the Lee Brice song, "Rumor (Glover Mix)" on December 20.

The track listing for The Ranch (A Netflix Original Series Official Soundtrack) :

Rumor (Glover Mix) - Lee Brice Things That I Lean On (feat. Jason Isbell) - Wynonna & The Big Noise Slower - Filmore Whiskey On My Breath - Love And Theft Nobody - Dylan Scott Home To The Water - Mallary Hope Thank God For You - Rodney Atkins Runs In THE FAMILY - BoDeans One At A Time - Jackson Michelson Joshua Tree - Ruthie Collins Ain't Bad For A Good Ol' Boy - Mo Pitney Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys - Lukas Nelson & Shooter Jennings

With Christmas around the corner, Colt, Beau and the rest of THE FAMILY raise a glass and bid farewell as the series comes to a close. With the ranch in Lisa Neumann's hands and more trouble on the horizon, the Bennetts must band together as they face an uncertain future. The series stars Kutcher, Elisha Cuthbert and Sam Elliott. Created by Don Reo and Jim Patterson, The Ranch was the first comedy series produced by Netflix. Executive produced by Reo, Patterson, Kutcher, Jeff Lowell, Max Searle and Matt Ross. Part 8 consists of 10 episodes.





Related Articles