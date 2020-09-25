Netflix Confirms Production of SO NOT WORTH IT

Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, confirmed production.

Netflix, the world's leading streaming entertainment service, confirmed production for So Not Worth It, a sitcom about youthful adventures of students with multicultural backgrounds who live in a college dorm.

So Not Worth It will be created by Kwon Ik-joon, a sitcom heavyweight who has shaped the landscape of Korean style sitcoms with such shows as Three Guys And Three Girls and Nonstop. Kwon will team up with another seasoned producer Kim Jung-sik (Smashing on Your Back, High Kick), while the screenplay will be co-written by Seo Eun-jung (Soonpoong Clinic, New Nonstop) and Baik Ji-hyun (Nonstop, Rude Miss Young-Ae).

The international cast of quirky dorm residents has also been confirmed. Park Se-wan, a rising star who has demonstrated solid acting chops in the shows like Just Dance, School 2017 and Never Twice, will play her namesake character, a Korean resident advisor in charge of the dorm. Rookie actor Shin Hyeon-seung will play Jamie, a mysterious newcomer harboring a secret. Choi Young-jae of the K-pop BOY BAND GOT7 will unleash his offbeat charm as Sam, a son of the CEO of a global food chain based in Australia. Minnie of the K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE makes her acting debut as a student from Thailand with K-drama fever. The model-turned actor Han Hyun-min who frequently appears in Korean variety shows will play his namesake character, the unfortunate Korean student who is eager to live in THE DORM as he has to commute for long hours every day.

With production and casting confirmed, So Not Worth It stands poised to reignite enthusiasm for the sitcom format with its unique take on the genre. The new Korean original series will be produced by Mystic Story, and will be released worldwide only on Netflix.

View More TV Stories Related Articles