Netflix Announces Premiere Date for QUEER EYE: WE'RE IN JAPAN!

The Emmy® Award-winning QUEER EYE is going international to transform Japan's stylistically challenged into hip and happening savants at the hands of the Fab Five.

The Fab Five - Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture), and Tan France (Fashion) - will bring their expertise to Tokyo, working with model and actress Kiko Mizuhara in each episode as their guide along with comedian Naomi Watanabe as a special guest to make-better four heroes while experiencing Japanese cuisine, fashion, design, grooming and culture firsthand.

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. David George, Adam Sher, David Eilenberg and Jordana Hochman serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment.

Queer Eye: We're In Japan! launches globally November 1, 2019 on Netflix. Click here for more information, and watch a teaser below!





Related Articles View More TV Stories