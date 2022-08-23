Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Netflix Announces New Nick Kroll Stand-Up Special Ahead of BIG MOUTH Premiere

The special will premiere globally on Netflix on September 27, 2022.

Aug. 23, 2022  

Nick Kroll will make his Netflix stand-up special debut with Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy. The special will premiere globally on Netflix on September 27, 2022.

After performing stand-up for 20 years, Nick Kroll makes his Netflix stand-up special debut with Little Big Boy. Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, and the trick to farting without making any noise ... and much more. The special is executive produced by Kroll, John Irwin, Casey Spira and Christie Smith. It is directed by Bill Benz.

Kroll has conquered a number of comedy mediums on Netflix, as a star and co-creator of animated titles Big Mouth and Human Resources, along with comedy special Oh Hello, On Broadway.

Season six of Big Mouth, the fan beloved, critically-acclaimed and Emmy-winning adult animated comedy about the glorious nightmare that is puberty, will premiere October 28, 2022. Inspired by Kroll and Andrew Goldberg's childhood, it follows a group of friends and their hormone monsters as they navigate adolescence, human sexuality, and coming of age.

Season six focuses on the theme of family as the beloved characters continue each of their journeys, discovering that while you can't always pick your family, you can surround yourself with those that love you for who you are. The series is co-created and executive produced by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin.

Netflix recently renewed its overall content deal with Brutus Pink, the acclaimed animation production company from Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, the creative team behind Big Mouth and Human Resources. As part of the deal, which was announced in July, Brutus Pink will develop and produce new animated projects for Netflix members worldwide.

Nick Kroll has established himself as one of today's most sought-after creators, writers, producers, and actors in both film and television. Kroll recently completed his hilarious Middle Aged Boy Tour. The tour hit multiple US cities with sold out shows in the US, UK and Australia, including a sold out show at Carnegie Hall. During the tour, he shot his standup special for Netflix, which will be released in September.

Upcoming, Kroll will star in Olivia Wilde's New Line thriller, DON'T WORRY DARLING alongside Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, and Chris Pine. Written by KATIE Silberman, the film is set in an isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert. The film will premiere at the Venice Film Festival on September 5 and releases in theaters on September 23.

Kroll co-created, writes, produces and performs over 30 voices on the Emmy-nominated Netflix animated series BIG MOUTH, which is based on his childhood. The series has been renewed for a sixth and seventh season. The sixth season premieres this fall. Kroll and the BIG MOUTH team recently premiered their new Netflix series, HUMAN RESOURCES, featuring THE VOICE talents of Hugh Jackman, Aidy Bryant and Keke Palmer, among many others, which was picked up for a second season.

Kroll recently wrapped production on the upcoming Hulu series HISTORY OF THE WORLD: PART II, alongside Mel Brooks which is a follow up to Brooks' 1981 film. He serves as a writer and is an executive producer alongside Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter. Kroll was personally approached by comedic legend Brooks to spearhead of the project.  Hulu ordered eight episodes of the show.

Watch a first look at Big Mouth season six here:



