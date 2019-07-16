Naveen Andrews to Star in Film Adaptation of THE STORIED LIFE OF A.J. FIKRY

Naveen Andrews has come on board to star in a film adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin's runaway bestseller THE STORIED LIFE OF A.J. FIKRY. Hans Canosa will direct from Zevin's adaptation of her own novel. Canosa, Zevin and Claude Dal Farra, Brice Dal Farra and Brian Keady of BCDF Pictures are producers.

The novel has been wildly successful both critically and commercially. FIKRY was a New York Times Bestseller for over five and a half months and was also an International Bestseller. It has sold over 4.5 million copies worldwide and has been translated into more than 30 languages. FIKRY appeared on the New York Times Bestseller list in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017.

The drama/comedy tells the story of A.J. Fikry (Andrews), whose life is not at all what he expected it to be. His wife has died, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and now his prized possession, a rare edition of Poe poems, has been stolen. Over time, he has given up on people, and even the books in his store, instead of offering solace, are yet another reminder of a world that is changing too rapidly. But when a mysterious package appears at the bookstore, its unexpected arrival gives Fikry the chance to make his life over and see things anew.

Andrews stars on the CBS series INSTINCT with Alan Cumming and also stars on Netflix's SENSE8, written, directed and produced by the Wachowskis. In addition, he was the male lead opposite Naomi Watts in Oliver Hirschbiegel's film DIANA, in which he played Princess Diana's lover Hasnat. Andrews is also known for his iconic roles in ABC's smash hit LOST and the classic THE ENGLISH PATIENT.

Canosa's directorial debut CONVERSATIONS WITH OTHER WOMEN, starring Helena Bonham Carter and Aaron Eckhart, premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. Zevin was nominated for the Best First Screenplay Award and Ram Bergman for the Producer's Award at the Independent Spirit Awards. The film won a Special Jury Prize and a Best Actress Award for Helena Bonham Carter at the Tokyo International Film Festival, and a Best Actress Award at the Evening Standard British Film Awards. Canosa directed his critically acclaimed second feature, MEMOIRS OF A TEENAGE AMNESIAC, producing with Sony Music Japan and Toei to a wide release in Japan with Anton Yelchin and Emma Roberts in supporting roles. He most recently produced the action film PROJECT X-TRACTION, starring Jackie Chan and John Cena, which will be released in theaters worldwide in 2020.

Zevin is the New York Times bestselling writer of nine novels, including most recently, Young Jane Young. Her books have been translated into over 30 languages and have sold millions of copies all around the world. She has also written screenplays, including CONVERSATIONS WITH OTHER WOMEN, for which she was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award.

BCDF has recently been developing an array of book franchises for film and TV, including New York Times Bestseller THE LANGUAGE OF FLOWERS, which will star Kiersey Clemons and Nick Robinson; USA Today Bestseller THE HATING GAME, which shoots in August with Lucy Hale and Robbie Amell starring; Marie Lu's #1 New York Times bestselling sci-fi series LEGEND; Ray Feist's blockbuster fantasy series RIFTWAR; Becca Fitzpatrick's supernatural romance series HUSH, HUSH; and romance-comedy CAN YOU KEEP A SECRET?, which shot last fall with Alexandra Daddario starring.

Andrews is repped by The Gersh Agency and Ellen Meyer Management. Canosa is repped by Circle of Confusion and Cohen & Gardner. Zevin is repped by Cohen & Gardner. BCDF is repped by Sheri Jeffrey at Hogan Lovells.

