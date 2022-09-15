Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nathan Lane, Emily Blunt & More to Appear in BE MY GUEST With Ina Garden Season Two

The season premieres Sunday, October 9th at 12pm ET/PT on Food Network.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Ina Garten, the Barefoot Contessa, opens her East Hampton home to friends - both old and new - in the second season of her series BE MY GUEST WITH INA GARTEN for fun days of great conversation, good food and visits to some of her favorite local spots.

The season premieres Sunday, October 9th at 12pm ET/PT on Food Network and streaming on discovery+, a companion podcast is also available. Season two guests are: music legend and actress Faith Hill, legendary actor Nathan Lane, award-winning actress Emily Blunt, and superstar Chef Marcus Samuelsson.

"I've had so much fun filming season two of Be My Guest!" said Garten. "It's a dream come true to spend the day with these amazing people. I hope their stories will inspire you too!"

"Spending the day with Ina is magical for her guests, and a great watch for the audience," said Jane Latman, President, Home & Food Content and Streaming, Warner Bros. Discovery. "The format allows for an intimate experience where viewers are right there with Ina welcoming her guests, making incredible dishes, and having fascinating conversations about their lives."

In the season premiere, Ina greets Faith Hill with frozen palomas and fresh guacamole and they become fast friends while talking about family, love and music. Faith's daughter Gracie joins the party to help bake her family's cola cake recipe and they then take a drive to Topping Rose House to celebrate their new friendship.

In the following episode, Ina serves Nathan Lane a taste of nostalgia with her Rum Raisin Rice Pudding recipe, and they discuss his childhood, personal life and show business career from the early years to his prolific roles on stage and screen. She also gives cooking-novice Nathan a lesson in making Mussels with Saffron Cream.

Ina then invites her dear friend Emily Blunt to the barn for some classic English Cream Scones with Jam and Clotted Cream to chat and reminisce about their last visit when Emily's roast potatoes became an internet sensation. The duo team up for a perfect Alfresco dinner of Emily's family favorite Turkey Bolognaise and Ina's Caesar Salad with Parmesan Croutons.

Finally, Ina meets superstar Chef Marcus Samuelsson with a French 75 cocktail, and she learns about his fascinating journey from Ethiopia to Sweden to the U.S. He teaches Ina the secrets behind his Cured Salmon Salad on Charred Flatbread, and they finish out the day with a visit to one of her favorite local farm stands.

Ina Garten is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author of thirteen cookbooks and the host of Food Network's Emmy Award-winning Barefoot Contessa. Her latest cookbook Go-To Dinners (Clarkson Potter) will be published on October 25, 2022. She lives in East Hampton, New York, with her husband, Jeffrey.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

