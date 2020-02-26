Natalie Zea Joins LA BREA on NBC

Deadline reports that "Justified" alum Natalie Zea has joined the cast of "La Brea" on NBC.

The series hails from writer David Appelbaum.

When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother (Zea) and son from father (Michael Raymond-James) and daughter (Zyra Gorecki). When part of THE FAMILY find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Zea's Claire Wolcott is a busy working mom who's sometimes a little overprotective and just trying to hold it all together.

