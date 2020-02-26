Natalie Zea Joins LA BREA on NBC

Article Pixel Feb. 26, 2020  

Natalie Zea Joins LA BREA on NBC

Deadline reports that "Justified" alum Natalie Zea has joined the cast of "La Brea" on NBC.

The series hails from writer David Appelbaum.

When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears a family in half, separating mother (Zea) and son from father (Michael Raymond-James) and daughter (Zyra Gorecki). When part of THE FAMILY find themselves in an unexplainable primeval world alongside a disparate group of strangers, they must work to survive and uncover the mystery of where they are and if there is a way back home.

Zea's Claire Wolcott is a busy working mom who's sometimes a little overprotective and just trying to hold it all together.

Read the original story on Deadline.



Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • Natalie Zea Joins LA BREA on NBC
  • FIRST WIVES CLUB Will Get a Season Two on BET Plus
  • Josh Brolin Will Star on OUTER RANGE
  • Sled Island Music & Arts Festival Announces First Wave of 2020 Artists