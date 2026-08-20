NORTH OF NORTH Season 2 to Add Bruce McCulloch and Elisapie

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Netflix, APTN and CBC announced that the global Canadian hit comedy series NORTH OF NORTH will include Canadian actor and comedian Bruce McCulloch (Kids in the Hall) as Military Mitch, an instructor who is hired to teach first-aid at the Ice Cove Community Centre.

Also announced were cameo appearances by Indigenous content creators Ashley Callingbull, Braden Kudlun, Chelazon Leroux, Kairyn Potts, Kayuula Nova, Shina Nova and Scott Wabano.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter, director, documentarian and Inuk activist Elisapie is also set to guest star, coinciding with the debut of a new song slated to be featured in the new season.

Season 2 of NORTH OF NORTH will premiere in Canada on APTN+ and CBC in September and release around the world, including Canada, on Netflix later this fall.

Logline

As winter closes in on Ice Cove, young Inuk mother Siaja (Anna Lambe) is still making bold decisions and even bolder mistakes in her effort to level up her life. The hardest part? Proving to her tight-knit Arctic community and herself, that she's ready to take charge.

Creators/Executive Producers

Stacey Aglok MacDonald (Qanurli, The Grizzlies) and Alethea Arnaquq-Baril (Angry Inuk, The Grizzlies) for Red Marrow Media

Executive Producer

Miranda de Pencier (Anne with an E, Beginners, The Grizzlies) for Northwood Entertainment

Other Executive Producers

Mike Goldbach (Fleishman Is In Trouble, Heated Rivalry), Garry Campbell (The Kids in the Hall, Less Than Kind), Jessie Gabe (Workin' Moms, One More Time), and Robin Gurney (Twin Peaks, Kidding).

Cast

Anna Lambe (Siaja), Maika Harper (Neevee), Braeden Clarke (Kuuk); Jay Ryan (Alistair), Mary Lynn Rajskub (Helen), Zorga Qaunaq (Millie), Bailey Poching (Colin), Nutaaq Simmonds (Elisapee), Keira Cooper (Bun)

Format

8 Episodes

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