NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW to Stream on Hulu

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Neon has announced that NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW, the comedy series created by Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol, is set to stream on Hulu beginning July 24.

Both seasons of NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW will be available to stream July 24 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and August 7 on Disney+ in Canada. On Hulu, the release will also be accompanied by the U.S. streaming debut of Matt and Jay's subsequent 2026 feature length film, NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE.

NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW includes two, 8-episode seasons following Matt and Jay through a series of misadventures as they try to inch ever closer to fulfilling their lifelong dream of playing a show at The Rivoli, a small concert space in Toronto's West End. The show has been highly regarded for its guerrilla-style filmmaking, using hidden cameras, and unscripted interactions with real people on the streets of Toronto. This is the first time that the series, which has earned a cult fan base, will be available for streaming in the U.S.

NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE is the continuation of Matt and Jay's comedic plots to play the Rivoli in the form of a feature length, sci-fi film. It shocked audiences with an unforgettable world premiere at the 2025 SXSW Film Festival followed by a rowdy hometown premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film went on to have a successful North American theatrical release. THE ONE of a kind, time-travel comedy that has been decades in the making was widely acclaimed, earning the distinction of Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

NIRVANNA THE BAND THE SHOW THE MOVIE

Directed by Matthew Johnson Written by Matthew Johnson and Jay McCarrol Starring Matthew Johnson and Jay McCarrol

When their plan to book a show at the Rivoli goes horribly wrong, Matt and Jay accidentally travel back to the year 2008.

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