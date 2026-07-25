NEUROMANCER Apple TV+ Series to Drop First Teaser at San Diego Comic-Con

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Apple TV+ is set to debut the first teaser for its upcoming cyberpunk series NEUROMANCER at San Diego Comic-Con, giving attendees an early look at the adaptation of William Gibson's landmark 1984 novel.

At Apple TV+'s San Diego Comic-Con panel, Callum Turner made a surprise virtual appearance to unveil the first teaser for the highly anticipated new science fiction series, 'Neuromancer,' based on the award-winning novel of the same name by William Gibson. The 10-episode series stars Turner, Briana Middleton, Mark Strong, Joseph Lee, Peter Sarsgaard and Clémence Poésy, and premieres globally on Friday, January 22, 2027 on Apple TV+ with two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday through March 19, 2027.

'Neuromancer' follows a damaged, top-rung super-hacker named Case (Turner) who is thrust into a web of digital espionage and high stakes crime with his partner Molly (Middleton), a razor-girl assassin to pull a heist on a corporate dynasty with untold secrets. The ensemble cast also includes Max Irons, Dane DeHaan, Junia Rees, Jordan Kouamé, Emma Laird, Marc Menchaca, André De Shields and Isabella Pappas.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content, the series is created for television by Graham Roland and JD Dillard. Roland also serves as showrunner, and he and Dillard executive produce alongside David Levine, Garrett Kemble and Zack Hayden for Anonymous Content; Aubrey 'Drake' Graham, Adel 'Future' Nur and Jason Shrier for DreamCrew Entertainment; Jennifer Haley and William Gibson also executive produce. JD Dillard serves as director on the first three episodes.

The debut novel by William Gibson, 'Neuromancer' has been praised as one of the first and most-respected works within the cyberpunk genre and has received numerous accolades, including the Nebula Award, the Philip K. Dick Award and the Hugo Award. The novel served as the first book in the 'Sprawl' trilogy and was followed by 'Count Zero' and 'Mona Lisa Overdrive.'

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

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