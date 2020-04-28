NBC Announces Premiere Date for the 2020 BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW

NBC will air the 2020 "Beverly Hills Dog Show Presented by Purina" on Sunday, May 17 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT). The special, which was taped on Feb. 29, was previously postponed due to post-production delays.

In celebration of man's best friend and with the glamour only Beverly Hills can provide, the star-studded competition is co-hosted by award-winning TV personality, author and Broadway actor John O'Hurley and American Kennel Club-licensed judge and expert analyst David Frei. Mary Carillo, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Maria Menounos serve as contributors, and this year's dog-loving celebrity guests include Lauren Ash, Brian Baumgartner, Reece Caddell, Jade Catta-Preta, Olivia Culpo, Ester Dean, Bo Derek, Doug the Pug, Parveen Kaur, MJ Javid & Tommy Feight, Nastia Liukin, Greg Louganis, Ariana Madix, Justine Marino, Caitlin McGee, MISS AMERICA 2020 Camille Schrier and Jocko Sims.

Leading up to the May 17 broadcast, NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) will present "The Dog Days of Spring" primetime marathon from May 4 - May 7 (7 p.m.-3 a.m. ET) and May 8 - May 9 (8 p.m-3 a.m. ET) featuring past competitions of "The BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW Presented by Purina," "The NATIONAL DOG SHOW Presented by Purina" and "Incredible Dog Challenge."

Last year, a 3-year-old Havanese named Bono was crowned the 2019 Best in Show. The little canine from the Toy group is the most-winning Havanese in the breed's history with over 90 Best in Show titles. Previous BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW winners include 2018's King, a Wire FOX Terrier, and 2017's Ripcord, a Doberman Pinscher. On April 5, NBC aired a re-broadcast of the 2019 Beverly Hills Dog Show, which was the second highest rated sports program of the weekend across all networks and was watched by an average of over 1.2M viewers.

Hosted by the Kennel Club of Beverly Hills and produced by NBC Sports, "The BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW Presented by Purina" is a new breed of dog show and must-see viewing for the whole family. Before more than 1,500 dogs representing 200 eligible breeds and varieties face off for the coveted Best in Show title, the canine competitors will mingle with celebrity guests and strut their stuff on the red carpet. For the main event, each group winner will walk the show's unique runway for the Best in Show judge to determine which dog has what it takes to be champion.





Related Articles View More TV Stories