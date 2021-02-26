Morgan Freeman Pays Tribute to Cicely Tyson at the AFI Awards

The American Film Institute (AFI) wrapped its celebration of AFI AWARDS 2020 with a virtual benediction delivered by AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD honoree Morgan Freeman, which premiered on AFI's YouTube channel and AFI.com/MovieClub. Addressing the global AFI Movie Club audience, Freeman honored Cicely Tyson, who helped shape AFI in its early years as a member of the AFI Board of Trustees and was a trailblazer in the AFI Directing Workshop for Women. "Tradition is that each AFI AWARDS luncheon ends as one person raises a glass to artistry, excellence and to inspiration, and today, it is my honor to raise a glass to the artistry, excellence and inspiration of Cicely Tyson," said Freeman.

Leading up to today's benediction, AFI's global Movie Club program showcased the official AFI AWARDS selections beginning on February 5 and released new and exclusive content daily featuring special guests introducing the titles and AFI "Behind the Scene" conversations with filmmakers and actors.

Filmmakers and actors participating in the AFI AWARDS 2020 21-day celebration included Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Uzo Aduba, Riz Ahmed, Gillian Anderson, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Anna Boden, Lee Isaac Chung, Emma Corrin, Pete Docter, Colman Domingo, Phoebe Dynevor, Jon Favreau, Tina Fey, Ryan Fleck, Scott Frank, Vince Gilligan, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Eli Goree, Peter Gould, Misha Green, Shira Haas, Ethan Hawke, Aldis Hodge, Brendan Hunt, Joshua Caleb Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya, Alan S. Kim, Regina King, Shaka King, Bill Lawrence, Spike Lee, Delroy Lindo, Darius Marder, Erik Messerschmidt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bob Odenkirk, Leslie Odom Jr., Gary Oldman, Pedro Pascal, Jurnee Smollett, Aaron Sorkin, Peter Spears, Jason Sudeikis, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Van Dusen, Dahvi Waller, Anna Winger, George C. Wolfe and Chloé Zhao.

The AFI AWARDS celebration was sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory - for a total contribution of $250,000.

Audi also announced a commitment to fund a third consecutive Audi Fellowship for Women. The Audi Fellowship for Women supports one female director for her two-year AFI Conservatory enrollment. The first Audi Fellow, Natalie Camou, graduated in June 2019, with the second Fellow, Nicole Mejia, beginning her AFI training in Fall 2019. The 2021 recipient will be announced in the Spring.

