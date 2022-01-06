Monte-Carlo Television Festival Announces Golden Nymph Awards Entries Call

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival has announced a call for entries for the renowned Golden Nymph Awards which will be presented during its 61st edition taking place 17-21 June 2022.

This year's awards program is now officially open with submissions closing on Thursday, 24 March 2022. Official selection will be announced on May 2022. The Golden Nymph Awards Ceremony will take place Tuesday, 21 June 2022.

Previous fiction program winners of the globally regarded Golden Nymph Awards include Borgen, The Killing, Modern Family, Breaking Bad, It's A Sin, Money Heist, The Marvellous Mrs Maisel, Das Boot, ESCAPE AT DANNEMORA and My Brilliant Friend. A stellar rollcall of acting talent has also been recognized by the Festival including Patricia Arquette, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Grégory Montel, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Paul Bettany, Ewan McGregor, Sinéad Keenan, Jenna Coleman and Lydia West.

Six Golden Nymph Awards will be presented in the Fiction Category, including Best Film, Best Series, Best Creation, Best Actress, Best Actor and the Jury Special Prize.

Following the recent changes made to its fiction counterpart, the News section will also see an adjustment of its format. The former News Coverage, News Documentary and Documentary Film categories are now combined into a single News & Documentaries Category. Three Golden Nymph Awards will be presented to Best News Program, Best Documentary and the Jury Special Prize.

In partnership with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, the prestigious Prince Rainier III Special Prize will reward the best documentary addressing major environmental issues.

For the Fiction and Prince Rainier III Special Prize categories, each program within the Official Selection will be presented to the Festival's attendees via public screenings.

"As every year, the Golden Nymph Awards will honour the best content in global television production. The incredible multiplication of viewing possibilities on all types of screens and the significant growth in productions are leading to an increasingly exciting competition," said Laurent Puons, CEO of the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. "Our goal is always to highlight the very best content that entertains and engages viewers and to raise awareness of the myriad topics that affect our planet today. The News category rewards material that gives a fresh insight and clear understanding of important, current issues, whilst our Fiction category shines a light on the most striking productions and performances of the year. We look forward to receiving entries from producers, distributors and creators who wish to showcase their programs on the world stage."

Additional competition prizes related to humanitarian subject matter include the Prize of the Monaco Red Cross and the AMADE Prize.