Matt Damon Says His THE ODYSSEY Character Prep Terrified Robert Pattinson

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Matt Damon stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to share a story about accidentally frightening his THE ODYSSEY co-star Robert Pattinson during character preparation for the film. Damon described how his screaming as part of his character work caught Pattinson off guard on set, and he also recounted the physical experience of squeezing into a real Trojan horse during production.

THE ODYSSEY is the upcoming film directed by Christopher Nolan, drawing on the ancient Greek epic. The production has drawn significant attention for its scale and practical filmmaking approach, including the use of a physical Trojan horse structure on set. Damon plays a role in the film alongside a large ensemble that includes Pattinson, among others.

The conversation also touched on Damon's plans to support Argentina during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, offering a lighter moment in the interview alongside the production anecdotes. This marks Damon's second appearance on the show in connection with THE ODYSSEY, having previously discussed filming aboard a boat and the logistical challenges of shooting on open water.

Other cast members have also made the late-night rounds ahead of the film's release. Lupita Nyong'o revealed on THE TONIGHT SHOW that she plays two separate characters in the film, while Jon Bernthal also appeared on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to discuss his experience working with Nolan on the production.

More on Late Night with Seth Meyers Recent Articles Jon Bernthal on Working with Christopher Nolan and His Tom Holland Audition Story on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

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