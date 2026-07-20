Minka Kelly Talks New Furniture Design Hobby on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

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Minka Kelly sat down with the hosts of LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK to discuss a creative pursuit she has taken up away from the screen: designing her own furniture. The conversation gave Kelly a chance to walk through her new hobby and what draws her to the craft.

Kelly is known for her work in film and television, though the SOURCE DETAILS for this appearance focus specifically on her furniture design hobby rather than any current or upcoming project she is promoting. The segment offered a personal look at how she spends time outside of her professional work.

During the appearance, Kelly discussed the process of designing furniture, giving the hosts and audience a glimpse into a hands-on creative interest that sits apart from her entertainment career. The conversation centered on the hobby itself, including what she has been working on and what drew her to furniture design in the first place.

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