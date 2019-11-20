Mindy Kaling to Host the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards
The Costume Designers Guild announced today that Emmy-nominated writer, producer, author, director and actor Mindy Kaling will host the 22nd CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) taking place on January 28, 2020 at The Beverly Hilton. Executive Produced by JumpLine and sponsored by Westfield Century City and Campari®, the awards ceremony celebrates excellence in film, television, and short form Costume Design.As previously announced, this year's honorees include Mary Ellen Fields (Distinguished Service Award), Michael Kaplan, (Career Achievement Award), Adam McKay (Distinguished Collaborator Award), and Charlize Theron (Spotlight Award). Presenters joining J.J. Abrams on stage will be revealed in the coming weeks. Nominees for the 22nd CDGA will be announced on December 10, 2019. "I'm thrilled to be hosting the Costumes Designers Guild Awards. Costume design and fashion are close to my heart, and I promise many, possibly too many, outfit changes," said Kaling. Salvador Perez, President of the CDG and Costume Designer for "The Mindy Project," "Champions," "Four Weddings And A Funeral," and the up-coming "Never Have I Ever" said, "I am so excited that Mindy is returning to the CDGA, this time as our host. Sharing a long-time collaboration with her has been the highlight of my career. I have designed a dress for Mindy to wear to the awards every year she has attended, so we are continuing with our tradition and I'm designing a custom gown for her to sparkle in this January!" The CDG includes more than 1,100 Costume Designers and Illustrators working in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and new media programs throughout the world. Submissions, Nomination, and Final Ballot voting will be conducted online. Details have been emailed to all eligible voting CDG members. Forms, rules, and guidelines available on the CDG website. Emmy-nominated writer, producer, New York Times best-selling author, director and actor Mindy Kaling has been named one of the brightest voices of her generation. At the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, Kaling premiered her debut screenplay titled Late Night. With a cast including Emma Thompson, Reid Scott, Ike Barinholtz, Amy Ryan, John Lithgow and Kaling herself, the film received critical acclaim at the opening weekend of the festival and sold to Amazon Studios for a record setting $13 million US rights deal. Late Night opened in the US on June 7th, 2019. At 24, Kaling joined the eight person writing staff of "The Office" as the only woman. Kaling's contract also allowed her to participate as an actor and she took on the role of celebrity-obsessed Kelly Kapoor. During her time at "The Office," Kaling also directed two episodes and served as both producer and executive producer on over 120 episodes of the series. Kaling and her fellow writers and producers were nominated five consecutive times for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. After signing an overall development deal with Universal Television, Kaling created the "The Mindy Project," which she starred in and executive produced from 2012 to 2017. In 2018, Kaling created and served as an executive producer on the NBC comedy "Champions" for which she wrote three of eight episodes. Kaling recently finished production on a mini-series adaptation of the popular film Four Weddings and a Funeral for Hulu. Kaling served as a writer and executive producer on the project. The series premiered on July 31, 2019. Kaling's next project is a new Netflix series, "Never Have I Ever" that she is writing and created with Lang Fisher. The 10-episode series will be a modern coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl, inspired by Kaling's own childhood. In addition, it was recently announced that Kaling will write, produce and star in an untitled comedy for Universal opposite Priyanka Chopra. Co-written with Dan Goor, the film will revolve around a big wedding in India and the ensuing culture clashes. In between all of her TV ventures, Kaling has released two New York Times best-selling comedic memoirs - "Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns)" in 2011 and "Why Not Me?" in 2015. Kaling is set to release a new collection of essays in partnership with Amazon in Summer 2020. In 2012, Kaling was named to the Time 100: The Most Influential People in the World list. She was honored with the 2014 Glamour Women of the Year Award and most recently was a 2019 ELLE Women in Hollywood honoree. In 2018, Kaling delivered an impactful commencement address at Dartmouth College and received the honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters.