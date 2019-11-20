Mindy Kaling to Host the 22nd Costume Designers Guild Awards

The Costume Designers Guild announced today that Emmy-nominated writer, producer, author, director and actor Mindy Kaling will host the 22nd CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) taking place on January 28, 2020 at The Beverly Hilton. Executive Produced by JumpLine and sponsored by Westfield Century City and Campari®, the awards ceremony celebrates excellence in film, television, and short form Costume Design.

As previously announced, this year's honorees include Mary Ellen Fields (Distinguished Service Award), Michael Kaplan, (Career Achievement Award), Adam McKay (Distinguished Collaborator Award), and Charlize Theron (Spotlight Award). Presenters joining J.J. Abrams on stage will be revealed in the coming weeks. Nominees for the 22nd CDGA will be announced on December 10, 2019.

"I'm thrilled to be hosting the Costumes Designers Guild Awards. Costume design and fashion are close to my heart, and I promise many, possibly too many, outfit changes," said Kaling.

Salvador Perez, President of the CDG and Costume Designer for "The Mindy Project," "Champions," "Four Weddings And A Funeral," and the up-coming "Never Have I Ever" said, "I am so excited that Mindy is returning to the CDGA, this time as our host. Sharing a long-time collaboration with her has been the highlight of my career. I have designed a dress for Mindy to wear to the awards every year she has attended, so we are continuing with our tradition and I'm designing a custom gown for her to sparkle in this January!"

The CDG includes more than 1,100 Costume Designers and Illustrators working in motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos, and new media programs throughout the world. Submissions, Nomination, and Final Ballot voting will be conducted online. Details have been emailed to all eligible voting CDG members. Forms, rules, and guidelines available on the CDG website





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk